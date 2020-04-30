Menu

Health

Jason Kenney, Deena Hinshaw to update Alberta’s COVID-19 response and relaunch plans Thursday afternoon

By Kirby Bourne 630CHED
Posted April 30, 2020 1:54 pm
Albertans need to learn to live with COVID-19 precautions: Hinshaw
WATCH ABOVE: Alberta’s Dr. Deena Hinshaw explains what precautions will continue in place as the province begins reopening the economy. (April 29, 2020)

On Thursday afternoon, Alberta Premier Jason Kenney and chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw will provide an update on COVID-19 in the province.

The news conference is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. and will be livestreamed live in this story.

According to a news release, the news conference will also include details about Alberta’s relaunch strategy.

On Wednesday, Hinshaw announced Alberta would be amending some of its restrictions related to long-term care sites in an effort to balance residents’ quality of life and COVID-19 concerns.

Hinshaw hopes new end-of-life visitation rules will allow for planning

Alberta recorded seven additional deaths on Wednesday, all of them in continuing care sites in Calgary. That brought the province’s death toll to 87.

More than 5,200 tests done between Tuesday and Wednesday’s updates identified 315 new cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the province’s total to 5,165. According to Hinshaw, 1,953 people have recovered from COVID-19.

