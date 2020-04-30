Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Education

Edmonton Catholic School Division announces more temporary staff layoffs amid COVID-19 pandemic

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 11:31 am
Updated April 30, 2020 11:34 am
The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in the closure of schools across the province.
The spread of the coronavirus has resulted in the closure of schools across the province. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Edmonton Catholic School Division has announced more staff layoffs due to provincial education funding changes amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Related News

In a media release Thursday morning, the ECSD said it will begin informing 67 part-time light duty custodians that they will be temporarily laid off as of May 30.

READ MORE: Edmonton Catholic School Board to temporarily lay off more than 700 staff

These layoffs are in addition to layoffs announced for 708 staff members earlier this month. The district said all of the layoffs are a result of funding changes made by Alberta Education after in-person classes were cancelled in mid-March because of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“It is disappointing that these additional layoffs are required but the reality is that we do not know how long students will be learning remotely,” Edmonton Catholic Schools superintendent Robert Martin said in a media release.

Story continues below advertisement

“Light duty custodians are an important part of our school division and we value their commitment to maintaining safe and clean schools and sites.”

Tweet This

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The affected staff members are part of the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees union and require 30-day layoff notice, the school board said.

READ MORE: Edmonton Public Schools issues temporary layoff notices to 1,868 employees

The ECSD said it will continue health benefits for the 67 staff members through to the end of August. Their access to email will be maintained, as well their support from the Employee and Family Assistance Program, the school board said.

“The provincial government’s reduction to funding has impacted so many employees and their families,” said Laura Thibert, chair of Edmonton Catholic Schools. “Our board will not rest until Alberta Education restores the $5.7 million in funding to our division once classes resume.”

At the end of March, the UCP announced it was redirecting $128 million in funding initially slotted for K-12 schools in the province into Alberta’s COVID-19 response.

Alberta cuts $128M in K-12 education funding to boost COVID-19 response
Alberta cuts $128M in K-12 education funding to boost COVID-19 response

At the time, the education minister said the funding changes were temporary. The decision on what positions will be laid off or cut will be made by individual schools, said Colin Aitchison, the press secretary for the office of the minister of education.

Story continues below advertisement

Aitchison said the funding decision was not taken lightly.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19Alberta educationCoronavirus AlbertaLayoffsEdmonton Catholic SchoolsCOVID-19 AlbertaAlberta education fundingEdmonton Catholic School DivisionAlberta COVID-19 responseAlberta education layoffsAlberta school layoffsEdmonton Catholic School Division layoffs
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.