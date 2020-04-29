‘We’re better than this’: Vancouver mayor condemns rise in anti-Asian racism amid COVID-19 crisis

Send this page to someone via email

The mayor of Vancouver voiced concern about a rise in racist incidents in the city amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, saying “hate of any kind has no place in our city.”

Kennedy Stewart cited recent reports of racist incidents, including an attack on a 92-year-old Asian man with dementia.

1:35 VPD identify hate crime suspect wanted in connect with assault on 92-year-old man VPD identify hate crime suspect wanted in connect with assault on 92-year-old man

“I want everyone to know that these actions will not be tolerated,” Stewart said Wednesday.

“We’re better than this.” Tweet This

Stewart says Vancouver police have taken extra measures in Chinatown and other parts of the city and is asking the public to be vigilant.

“This is not who we are,” he said.

“If you see something happening, speak out… The important thing is that we all come together and act as one in this crisis.”

A suspect has been identified in the attack against a 92-year-old man, in what police are investigating as a hate crime.

Police say the victim wandered into a convenience store near Nanaimo Street and East 1st Avenue on March 13 when a suspect began yelling racist remarks at him, including comments about COVID-19.

Once outside the store, the suspect shoved the man, which caused him to fall and hit his head, according to police.

Vancouver police have said they have seen an increase in reports of anti-Asian hate-motivated incidents and criminal behaviour in recent weeks. Police say 11 hate crimes were reported to them in March, five of which had an anti-Asian element.

There have been nine anti-Asian hate crimes reported to police so far this year compared to 12 in all of 2019.

— With files from Amy Judd