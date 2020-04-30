Menu

Environment

Rain will lead to rising water levels, fast-moving water: Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority

By Darryn Davis Global News
Posted April 30, 2020 8:36 am
The expected rainfall over the next two days has dropped from 75 mm to an anticipated 40 mm, but that’s still enough for the Cataraqui Conservation Authority to issue a water safety statement.

The CRCA’s education supervisor Krista Fazackerley says water levels will rise in the lakes, streams and rivers they are responsible for managing.

“It’s just to make sure that you’re aware and staying away from those hazards, so around the dams, the in flow, out flow, there’s going to be a lot of water.”

READ MORE: CRCA decides to open trails in Kingston region, but not in Brockville

With the rain, banks will be slippery and the water is still very cold in April, Fazackerley says.

Widespread flooding is not anticipated according to Fazackerley.

“Those low lying areas may be inundated. You also may see some ponding and stuff  on roadways as those catch basins might still be full with leaves and stuff like that.”

Story continues below advertisement

Fazackerley says even when the rain ceases water levels will remain high for several days.

“That water may not see a peak for a day or two it needs to go through the system so water managers will be conducting operations through the weekend.”

The conservation authority’s water safety statement is in effect until May 7.

