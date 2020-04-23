CRCA decides to open trails in Kingston region, but not in Brockville

The Cataraqui Region Conservation Authority’s (CRCA) board decided Wednesday evening to partially reopen their trails and recreation spaces during the coronavirus pandemic.

After careful considering, the board decided to reopen their trails in the Kingston region, but not in the Brockville region.

The decision was made on recommendations from both region’s health units, KFL&A Public Health and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark Public Health Unit.

“The number of cases of coronavirus appear to be levelling off in the Kingston Frontenac, Lennox and Addington area, however that is not the case in all areas of our region,” CRCA noted, pointing to growing numbers in the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark region, which stand at 279 cases on Thursday, as opposed to Kingston’s 59 cases.

Therefore, the Mac Johnson Wildlife Area in the City of Brockville will remain closed at this time, CRCA said.

Story continues below advertisement

What is re-opening starting April 25:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Cataraqui Trail (Strathcona to Smith Falls)

Parrott’s Bay Conservation Area (Loyalist Township)

Lemoine Point Conservation Area (City of Kingston)

Little Cataraqui Creek Conservation Area (City of Kingston)

Gould Lake Conservation Area (Township of South Frontenac)

Lyn Valley Conservation Area (Township of Elizabethtown-Kitley)

Marble Rock Conservation Area (Town of Gananoque)

Nevertheless, CRCA said they will be adding additional signage and enforcement in order to protect public safety on their trails. All trail-users will be required to keep at least two metres distance between themselves and others. Parking lots will have reduced parking, with designated areas for parking clearly marked. Visitors will not be allowed to attend trails in groups larger than five people at a time. All washrooms, picnic benches, boardwalks, pavillions and beaches will remain closed.

“If trail users do not respect physical distancing, choose to meet in groups or access closed facilities, Cataraqui Conservation will consider additional appropriate control actions which may include closure of properties,” CRCA noted on Thursday.

1:48 Are physically distant driveway visits and walks allowed? Are physically distant driveway visits and walks allowed?

CRCA originally decided to close all their trails on April 8, citing Ontario’s emergency orders to close all recreation spaces, and concerns over the safety of their staff and trail-users after some had not been adhering to social distancing rules.

But, Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for KFL&A Public Health, argued because community transmission rates are low in Kingston, and were low before trails were closed, the benefits of having greenspaces for those otherwise confined to their homes outweighed the potential risks of having the trails open to the public.

Story continues below advertisement

CRCA then said they would reconsider the decision at their board meeting Wednesday, which resulted in the decision to partially reopen the trails in the Kingston region.

At this evening’s full authority board meeting, after significant discussion and weighing all options, it was decided there will be a partial re-opening of Cataraqui Conservation’s trails for this coming weekend. Further details to follow in a release on Thursday. — Cataraqui Conservation (@CataraquiCons) April 23, 2020