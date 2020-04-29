Two ‘parades’ held in Okanagan: One for front-line workers, the other for a special birthday

Send this page to someone via email

An Okanagan youth who’s been helping his neighbours with their recycling and garbage efforts was given a parade of sorts this week.

The youth has been taking his neighbours’ garbage and recycling bins in Lake Country to the street on collection day, then returning them to their respective homes.

On Monday, he turned 13, and, in recognition of his efforts, a small parade of recycling trucks went past his home, honking their horns to honour him.

Gregg Pearson, Environmental 360 Solutions division manager for the district, said the boy’s mother contacted the company, asking if it was possible for a driver to wave to him on Monday during collection day and recognize his efforts.

“I thought ‘Let’s go a little further,’” said Pearson, noting four trucks were in the area.

“They had to go by him twice — they had to go down to the end of the street and turn back.”

Pearson said one truck stopped and the boy was allowed to sit inside the cab, and that he was also given a birthday card and company swag.

He said this was the first ‘parade’ E360 has performed, but said “we’d jump over any opportunity to do this again.”

0:54 Coronavirus: Frontline workers celebrated with golf-cart parade in Osoyoos, B.C. Coronavirus: Frontline workers celebrated with golf-cart parade in Osoyoos, B.C.

In related news, residents at a gated community in Osoyoos recently held a parade of sorts on Monday, as well.

The parade at The Cottages on Osoyoos Lake featured residents in golf carts banging pots, pans and whatnot in support of front-line workers.

Approximately 20 golf carts were involved in the parade.

One resident told Global News that residents usually bang pots and pans on Monday evenings, but they decided to do something different this week and that the parade could become a regular occurrence.