Winnipeg car enthusiasts create special parade parties with ‘COVID-19 Cruises for Kids’

Winnipeggers are continuing to look for new ways of dealing with regular activities during the global pandemic. Something as routine as celebrating a birthday with a party has now become restricted due to COVID-19 health and safety measures.

A group of car enthusiasts in Manitoba decided to spread some cheer and take to the streets to bring a smile to birthday celebrations.

“A mother reached out to the car community asking for people to drive by her son’s house, and I think about 600 vehicles showed up that day, it just blew up,” said Kristina Hailey.

Following that birthday, Scott Hobday and Kristina Hailey decided to create a Facebook page, ‘COVID-19 Crusies for Kids‘ so families could sign up to get a procession of cars to drive by their house, to help celebrate their kids birthday.

“We’ve probably passed the 100 mark by now,” Hobday said about the number of birthday’s the group has driven by for.

The initiative is also sparking ideas about how to help others in the community.

“We’ve met so many amazing people on the way, we had someone reach out to us from the page who started making decals for us and each sale of the decal goes to the Children’s Hospital,” said Hailey.

Hobday added that helping others smile is their source of motivation.

“Always keep the community in mind kind of thing. We just wanted to help a few kids — we’re just a couple people, I can just imagine what would happen if the whole city or whole community got involved and started doing them for each other, ” Hobday said.

“It’s the little things that make people so much happier.”

At this time organizers say COVID-19 Cruises for Kids will stop after May 10, 2020, barring no extended restrictions are placed in order to maintain physical distancing measures in Manitoba.