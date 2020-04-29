Father and daughter cover Rage Against the Machine’s ‘Killing in the Name’ in lockdown

Send this page to someone via email

In the midst of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, a Malaysian musician has taken to YouTube with his daughter for a family-friendly rendition of rap rock group Rage Against the Machine‘s 1992 political anthem Killing in the Name.

Joined by his toddler child, Audrey, Ujang Ijon — who frequently posts music videos to his YouTube channel — shared the acoustic, abridged cover on Monday, April 27.

In the two-minute clip, Audrey takes the spotlight as the singer, honouring Rage Against the Machine (RATM) frontman Zack de la Rocha, as her father sits in the background, providing her with the iconic riffs made famous by the song.

Furthermore, by omitting the expletive-laced breakdown at the end of the song, Ijon manages to keep the adorable rendition of the song kid-friendly.

Tom Morello, left, and Zack de la Rocha of Rage Against The Machine’s performs at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, Calif., on Sunday, April 29, 2007. Branimir Kvartuc / The Canadian Press

The heartwarming video quickly went viral and in the span of only two days and has amassed more than 148,000 views on the streaming platform alone.

Even Tom Morello, the much-beloved guitarist of RATM, caught wind of the cover.

On Tuesday, the 55-year-old rocker re-shared it to his social media channels with the caption “Preach, sista, preach!”

