No 2020 Calgary Pride Parade due to COVID-19, festival moves online

Calgary’s annual Pride Parade will not be held in 2020 and the week-long Calgary Pride Festival will instead be held virtually, due to COVID-19.

The move comes after Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi announced last week that due to the pandemic, the city would be extending the cancellation of all public events until Aug. 31.

The 2020 Calgary Pride Festival was scheduled to begin on Aug. 28 and run until Sept. 6.

On Wednesday, Calgary Pride announced the festival would still go ahead on those dates, but said they’ve instead pivoted to an online celebration of the city’s LGBTQ2+ community.

“Pride is created through acts of allyship, love and connection,” a news release from Calgary Pride stated. “This movement does not diminish, nor does it rest; it is continuously reinforced by your strength.”

Now, events will be hosted exclusively through social media platforms YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Twitch, including performances from LGBTQ2S+ artists, workshops and interviews.

Calgary Pride is inviting local businesses to celebrate Pride with safe, smaller events or initiatives, and fundraise through their new festival business initiative.

Last year, the 2019 Calgary Pride Parade saw thousands of people flood the streets of Stephen Avenue to take part in the event.