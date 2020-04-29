Worker tests positive for coronavirus at 3rd Lower Mainland poultry plant

Send this page to someone via email

A plant worker at Fraser Valley Special Poultry in Chilliwack has tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

This is now the third poultry plant in B.C.’s Lower Mainland to be hit by an outbreak.

In a Facebook statement on Wednesday, the company said the worker tested positive on the afternoon of April 28 and has been at home in isolation since last Friday, following the onset of mild symptoms.

Fraser Health said there is no evidence to suggest that food is likely a source of the transmission and there is no need for a recall at this time, the plant said.

The Farm Store, a shop on site, will remain open to customers, but the plant will be closed Wednesday while staff meet to plan the next steps.

Story continues below advertisement

B.C. announced 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total to 2,053. Most of the new cases were linked to outbreaks at two chicken processing facilities — one at Superior Poultry in Coquitlam and a second at United Poultry in East Vancouver.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

WATCH: Update on the coronavirus in B.C. on April 28, 202.

2:45 B.C. health officials announce 55 new COVID-19 cases, majority linked to poultry facility B.C. health officials announce 55 new COVID-19 cases, majority linked to poultry facility