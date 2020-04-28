Coronavirus: B.C. health officials to provide Tuesday update

Send this page to someone via email

B.C. health officials are set to provide their daily update on Tuesday on the novel coronavirus pandemic, a day after saying they’re looking to ease physical-distancing restrictions.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix will unveil the new numbers at 3 p.m. PT.

3:47 Dr. Bonnie Henry on ‘made in B.C.’ approach to reduce COVID-19 restrictions Dr. Bonnie Henry on ‘made in B.C.’ approach to reduce COVID-19 restrictions

On Monday, Henry reported 50 more confirmed cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths since her last report on Saturday.

There are now 1,998 confirmed cases of the disease in the province, and 1,190 of those have fully recovered. The death toll stands at 103.

Earlier on Tuesday, Education Minister Rob Fleming gave an update on what’s been happening in B.C.’s education system since in-class instruction was suspended on March 17, but did not provide a date or any specifics on when kids might return to schools.

