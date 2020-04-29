Menu

Consumer

Manitoba Liquor Marts to expand hours in May

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 3:10 pm
Two months after rolling back operating hours due to COVID-19, Manitoba Liquor Marts are set to expand hours again.
Two months after rolling back operating hours due to COVID-19, Manitoba Liquor Marts are set to expand hours again. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Francis Vachon

Manitoba Liquor Marts are going to begin expanding their hours in mid-May, approximately two months after reducing them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In late March, Manitoba Liquor and Lotteries (MLL) announced a rollback in operating hours: most locations decreased their hours to 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

READ MORE: Reduced hours coming to Manitoba liquor stores amid coronavirus outbreak

The increased hours will begin Friday, May 15, and vary depending on the location, but many will remain open until 9 or 10 p.m. on weekdays, according to the company’s website.

MLL notes the hours are still reduced from normal operating hours for this time of year.

In an email response, a company spokesperson told Global News that MLL is noticing a shift in customer shopping patterns as other grocery stores and retailers slowly begin increasing their own hours of operation.

READ MORE: Tyndall Park Liquor Mart re-opens with secure entrance way following assault

It’s also preparing for an influx of customers as summer gets underway.

“The new revised hours will help us ensure better physical distancing between individuals in our Liquor Marts by providing longer shopping windows,” the email reads in part.

“We remain confident in the enhanced COVID-19 cleaning and distancing measures that we have implemented over the last two months.”

