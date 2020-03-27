Reduced hours coming to Manitoba liquor stores amid coronavirus outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba Liquor Marts are reducing their hours due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries said late Friday, liquor stores in Brandon and all stores in Winnipeg other than the True North Square location will now be open 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday to Saturday and noon to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Locations throughout the province will also be adjusting their hours and a complete list of the changes is available on the MLL website.

The new hours will go into effect starting Saturday.

The MLL has also started limiting the number of customers allowed into stores at a time to keep in line with provincial social distancing guidelines.

View link »

Story continues below advertisement

Stores have also stopped allowing samplings, while product returns are temporarily not being accepted.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Customers are being asked to pay with credit or debit whenever possible.

Manitoba Liquor Stores offer home delivery service allowing customers to place and pay for orders online and receive next-day delivery.

Manitoba’s chief public officer of health said this week he has not ordered liquor stores to close during the pandemic in order to avoid “unintended consequences.”

Dr. Brent Roussin said concerns over the health of those with substance abuse issues is playing a role in his decision making.

1:31 Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to close city playgrounds, suspend residential parking fines Coronavirus outbreak: Winnipeg to close city playgrounds, suspend residential parking fines

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

Story continues below advertisement

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.