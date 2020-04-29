Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Health

Coronavirus: Fences installed around Trinity Bellwoods cherry blossoms in effort to stop crowds

By Jessica Patton and Nick Westoll Global News
Posted April 29, 2020 12:35 pm
Updated April 29, 2020 1:29 pm
City of Toronto installs fencing around Trinity Bellwoods cherry blossoms
WATCH ABOVE: The City of Toronto said fences will be installed around all cherry trees in the city in an effort to curb crowds amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, workers could be seen installing them at Trinity Bellwoods.

Fences have been installed around the Cherry Blossoms in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods in an effort to keep up with social distancing and deter people from coming to the park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory announced on April 22 that areas of parks with cherry trees would be closed off and that High Park would be closed entirely during the pre-bloom and blooming period.

He said the decisions were made to keep people safe as the city still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Toronto’s High Park to temporarily close in effort to stop cherry blossom crowds

“Believe me I have no interest in closing parks … but we want to save lives,” he said at the time, adding that police and bylaw officers will be at the site to enforce public health and government orders.

If convicted, fines for violating the closure order can range between $750 and $5,000.

Story continues below advertisement

But those wishing to see the cherry trees bloom can watch on a livestream set up by the city here. City officials also said virtual events will take place around the blossoming, as well.

Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto’s High Park to close during cherry blossom bloom
Coronavirus outbreak: Toronto’s High Park to close during cherry blossom bloom
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CoronavirusCOVID-19coronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus In Canadacovid-19 newsCoronavirus Cases
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.