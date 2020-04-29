Coronavirus: Fences installed around Trinity Bellwoods cherry blossoms in effort to stop crowds

Fences have been installed around the Cherry Blossoms in Toronto’s Trinity Bellwoods in an effort to keep up with social distancing and deter people from coming to the park amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor John Tory announced on April 22 that areas of parks with cherry trees would be closed off and that High Park would be closed entirely during the pre-bloom and blooming period.

He said the decisions were made to keep people safe as the city still grapples with the COVID-19 outbreak.

“Believe me I have no interest in closing parks … but we want to save lives,” he said at the time, adding that police and bylaw officers will be at the site to enforce public health and government orders.

If convicted, fines for violating the closure order can range between $750 and $5,000.

But those wishing to see the cherry trees bloom can watch on a livestream set up by the city here. City officials also said virtual events will take place around the blossoming, as well.

We’ll bring spring to you. High Park is closed but you can see the cherry blossoms on the 24 hour #BloomCam. Live tours and other experiences planned during peak bloom. Watch the #BloomAtHome: https://t.co/HnOvsdqGlw pic.twitter.com/bpXmfmxbzM — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) April 29, 2020

