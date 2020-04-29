Irrfan Khan dead: ‘Slumdog Millionaire,’ ‘Jurassic World’ actor dies at 53

Irrfan Khan, a veteran character actor in Bollywood movies who crossed over to Hollywood, has died. He was 53.

Khan died Wednesday after being admitted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital with a colon infection.

“Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him,” a statement released by the actor’s team said.

In 2018, Khan was diagnosed with a rare neuroendocrine cancer and underwent months of treatment in the United Kingdom.

The Life of Pi actor took to Twitter to talk about his illness at the time.

“The unexpected makes us grow, which is what the past few days have been about. Learning that I have been diagnosed with neuroendocrine tumour has admittedly been difficult, but the love and strength of those around me, and that I found within me, have brought me to a place of hope,” he wrote on Twitter.

“The journey of this is taking me out of the country, and I request everyone to continue sending their wishes. As for the rumours that were floated NEURO is not always about the brain and googling is the easiest way to do research ;-) To those who waited for my words, I hope to be back with more stories to tell.”

Tumours originating in the cells of the neuroendocrine system are rare. They can develop in the intestines or pancreas and may prove cancerous.

Neuroendocrine tumours, often known as NET, are a condition in which there is an abnormal tissue growth in the hormone-producing nervous cells of the body. Whether or not the tumour is serious depends on if it is benign or malignant.

Neuroendocrine tumours may not cause any signs or symptoms if they grow slowly and don’t make too much of a certain hormone, according to the Canadian Cancer Society.

The Canadian Cancer Society states that the signs and symptoms may appear as the tumour grows or if hormones are released by the tumour, but they vary depending on where the tumour develops in the body.

“I trust, I have surrendered,” Khan wrote in a heartfelt note after he broke the news of his cancer diagnosis.

Khan made his screen debut in the Academy Award-nominated 1988 drama Salaam Bombay!, a tale of Mumbai’s street children. He later worked with directors Mira Nair, Wes Anderson and Ang Lee.

Khan won a number of film awards in India, including a 2012 Indian National Film Award for best actor for his performance in Paan Singh Tomar, a compelling tale of a seven-time national champion athlete who quit India’s armed forces to rule the Chambal ravines in central India.

Khan received an Independent Spirit Award for supporting actor in 2006 for the Indian-American drama The Namesake and a Viewers’ Choice Award at the Cannes festival 2013 for his role in the Indian romantic drama The Lunchbox.

Khan also starred in the Hamlet-inspired Haider, a Bollywood film set in militarized Himalayan Kashmir.

Khan’s last Bollywood movie, Angrezi Medium, a sequel to one of his biggest hits, Hindi Medium (2017), was released before India went into lockdown in March because of the coronavirus pandemic.

In his career, which spanned over 30 years, Khan starred in movies such as The Warrior, which won a BAFTA for best British film and helped introduce him to new audiences.

During his crossover from Bollywood to Hollywood, Khan also acted in big films like Jurassic World, Inferno, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Namesake, Slumdog Millionaire and Life of Pi.

Many people took to Twitter to pay tribute to the star after news of his passing spread.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his condolences on Twitter, writing: “Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace.”

Irrfan Khan’s demise is a loss to the world of cinema and theatre. He will be remembered for his versatile performances across different mediums. My thoughts are with his family, friends and admirers. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2020

Kal Penn tweeted: “Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family.”

Irrfan’s art and humanity will be badly missed. Never seen someone use the beats of silence so beautifully to convey so much about who we are. Sending love to Sutapa and the family. pic.twitter.com/L3NN1wuz6H — Kal Penn (@kalpenn) April 29, 2020

Priyanka Chopra, who starred with Khan in 2011’s comedy 7 Khoon Maaf (Seven Sins Forgiven), wrote: “The world will always remember your legacy #irrfankhan. You fought like a warrior. Rest in peace my friend. My condolences to the family.”

Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar said: “Thank you for those indelible movie memories… thank you for raising the bar as an artist… thank you for enriching our cinema.”

Thank you for those indelible movie memories….thank you for raising the bar as an artist …thank you for enriching our Cinema….we will miss you terribly Irrfan but will always always be immensely grateful for your presence in our lives…..our cinema….we salute you🙏❤️😪 — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) April 29, 2020

Director Shoojit Sircar wrote: “My dear friend Irfaan (sic). You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you. We shall meet again.”

My dear friend Irfaan. You fought and fought and fought. I will always be proud of you.. we shall meet again.. condolences to Sutapa and Babil.. you too fought, Sutapa you gave everything possible in this fight. Peace and Om shanti. Irfaan Khan salute. — Shoojit Sircar (@ShoojitSircar) April 29, 2020

Bollywood actor Parineeti Chopra tweeted: “Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable.”

Irrfan sir, you were the nicest, coolest guy. Every interaction with you was so memorable. The world has lost the most talented actor, the nicest human being and a real fighter!! All my love and strength to the family 💙 #RIP #IrrfanKhan — Parineeti Chopra (@ParineetiChopra) April 29, 2020

Many others took to social media to share their condolences.

"I suppose in the end, the whole of life becomes an act of letting go, but what always hurts the most is not taking a moment to say goodbye." Rest in peace @irrfank 😔 pic.twitter.com/sSzm0REjNj — BossLogic (@Bosslogic) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace @irrfank. What a bundle of talent he has been.

Life was full of struggle. Very inspirational. #IrfanKhan #RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/FbmiFitmfN — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) April 29, 2020

My favourite actor, a gem of a human being… Irrfan Sir, you will be missed and loved forever. May your soul rest in peace. My prayers and deepest condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09) April 29, 2020

Rest in peace #IrfanKhan, fabulous actor. Created is own aura and fortune around the industry. May god give his family all the strength. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan – what a brilliant actor. Great loss to the world of cinema. May he rest in peace pic.twitter.com/GP6Tj087Dt — Humayun Saeed (@iamhumayunsaeed) April 29, 2020

Still can’t believe, please tell me it’s not trueee😭😞 Such a huge huge loss😣💔

May your soul rest in peace🙏#IrrfanKhan 😢 pic.twitter.com/JFZgStLNcy — Sunaina Kapur (@sunaina_kapur1) April 29, 2020

Hearing the news about #IrrfanKhan sir truly truly broke my heart. This is not fair is all I can say. May his soul rest in peace. — Rashmika Mandanna (@iamRashmika) April 29, 2020

Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. Dear #Irrfan, today and always, may your loving memories bring us peace, comfort & strength. May you rest in peace #IrrfanKhan

– 🌶💔#RIPIrrfanKhan #RIPLegend #RIPIrrfan pic.twitter.com/6q8VSpeZsg — redchillies.vfx (@vfx_redchillies) April 29, 2020

Unbelievable… a legend gone too soon! @irrfank may your soul rest in peace..you will be missed greatly! 😞 #RIPIrrfan pic.twitter.com/JAxti2wNFj — Nora Fatehi (@Norafatehi) April 29, 2020

We lost a Legendary Actor and a Great Human today. You will always be remembered #IrrfanKhan.

May Your Soul Rest in Peace🙏 😓 pic.twitter.com/i5V5atcN9v — Farooq Khan (@farooq_khan07) April 29, 2020

His mother passed away just four days ago. It's as if he waited, so that a parent doesn't have to watch their child leave before them. His last work of art. Rest in Peace #IrrfanKhan . You will always be Remembered as one of the finnest Actor and human being in the Industry. ❣️ pic.twitter.com/4SeAfvD47e — Aajiz Gayoor (@AajizGayoor) April 29, 2020

You are young, you can dream. And for some time you let me into your dreams. And I want to thank you for that. Rest in Peace Irrfan. It was truly an honour and privilege to have been witness to you, to be touched by your art pic.twitter.com/HlJbl7LIHq — Maulana Glumi (@maulanaglumi) April 29, 2020

Another legend gone too soon. His work was brilliant and timeless. He always pulled at the heartstrings. Today the heart is heavy 💔#RIPIrrfanKhan pic.twitter.com/6GMmpX6bnc — Meera Estrada (@MeeraEstrada) April 29, 2020

He is survived by his wife, television writer and producer Sutapa Sikdar, and sons, Babil and Ayan.

— With files from the Associated Press