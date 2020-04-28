Ashley ‘Minnie’ Ross of ‘Little Women: Atlanta’ dies at 34 after hit-and-run crash

Send this page to someone via email

Little Women: Atlanta star Ashley “Minnie” Ross has died following a hit-and-run car crash she was involved in on Sunday. She was 34.

According to a statement released by Ross’ management team on her Instagram account, the reality star succumbed to her injuries on Monday.

“It is with profound sadness that we confirm on behalf of the family of Ashley Ross aka ‘Ms Minnie’ of Little Women Atlanta has succumbed to injuries from a tragic hit-and-run car accident today, April 27th, at the age of 34,” the statement read. “The family respectfully asks for their privacy as they grieve during this very difficult time.”

Ross’ publicist, Liz Dixson, told People that the reality star had been “gravely injured” when the vehicle she was in collided with another vehicle near Old National Highway in Atlanta at 11 p.m. on Sunday.

Story continues below advertisement

Known as Ms. Minnie, Ross had starred on Little Women: Atlanta since 2016.

Little Women: Atlanta cast member Shirlene “Ms. Juicy” King Pearson reacted to the death of Ross on Instagram.

“This is too much too much!!!!!!” her posted read, adding: “Prayers for Minnie’s family!!!”

Another cast member, Samantha Ortiz, took to Instagram to write: “RIP to @missminnielaw I’m so sorry this has happened I will be praying for you and your family.”

Ross’s longtime costar Amanda Salinas posted an emotional tribute on social media.

Story continues below advertisement

“As I’m writing this I’m in tears I can’t believe it my Minnie!!!! Why did they take you away from us!!!! WHY!!!!! It always seems like we have all the time in the world, only to realize how fleeting it really is,” she captioned the photo.

“I wish we had more time to do and say the things we saved for later which along with you is gone forever. I promise to keep you alive in my memories and be there for your mama and aunt. You were more than our best friend you were our big sister and still is!!! I still can’t believe this man why man why!!!! I love you so much!!!! My heart is broken. Rest in peace my love.”

Little Women: L.A.‘s Tonya Banks paid tribute to her friend on Instagram, writing: “Ms Minnie you will be missed RIH girlie. My condolences to her friends and family 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 #LWATL #Lifetime #msminnie #gonetosoon.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Lifetime and the Little Women family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved ‘Ms. Minnie.’ Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends,” Little Women‘s official Twitter account wrote in a post. “Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl.”

Lifetime and the Little Women Family are deeply saddened to hear the tragic news of the sudden passing of Ashley Ross, our beloved “Ms. Minnie.” Our heartfelt condolences go out to her family and friends. Ms. Minnie was an amazing talent and a special part of Little Women Atl.. pic.twitter.com/wE7lVkXgW0 — Little Women (@LittleWomenTV) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Fans of the reality TV star took to Twitter to share their condolences once news of her passing spread.

rip ms minnie this is so unbelievable pic.twitter.com/JdELVdniLq — ًmyå (@YERIMPRlNT) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

2020 really done took Ms. Minnie from us out of all people pic.twitter.com/NL7iSiYTHU — 2077 (@Jeesseessee) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Rip Ms. Minnie. I am heartbroken pic.twitter.com/nY9XKJj1Dz — Dem (@Demthagod) April 28, 2020

FLY HIGH ANGEL REST IN PEACE MS MINNIE pic.twitter.com/bSheTwDHJf — evan (@chr0maticagaga) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I'm so sorry to hear about Ms. Minnie..she was one of my fav on Little Women of Atlanta #MsMinnie pic.twitter.com/JZDJvDRgJp — E-Weezy (@LadyE010) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

I was real optimistic about 2020 turning around but dang Ms.Minnie ☹️ pic.twitter.com/fXFnLdJph2 — Bryce Santonio (@brycesantonio) April 28, 2020

R.I.P. to the beautiful Ashley “Ms. Minnie” Ross. May the person responsible for this tragedy be held accountable. She has given us many iconic moments on Little Women Atlanta and has impacted our lives through some way. My heart is truly broken ❤️ @MsMinnieLWA pic.twitter.com/Yk0Ys5YulP — Jesus (@jesussmancillas) April 28, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Ross is survived by her mother, Tammy Jackson, and her grandmother, Rose Deloney, among other relatives.