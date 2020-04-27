‘Price Is Right’ announcer George Gray recovering after 3 heart attacks

Send this page to someone via email

The Price Is Right announcer George Gray is “recovering well” after suffering three heart attacks last week.

The 53-year-old TV announcer was rushed to the hospital last week after having chest pains. His first heart attack led doctors to operate and put in a stent to restore blood flow from one of his arteries

The stent failed after it was put in and Gray had a second heart attack. A second stent was then put in to further help his blood flow.

The second stent also failed while Gray was going for a walk around the hospital. He was placed on the operating table once again and had his third heart attack.

The third heart attack affected the left anterior descending artery, also known as the “widow maker” artery. He is now in recovery in Arizona.

“He is recovering well, considering his brush with death,” Gray’s representative Phil Viardo told Variety. “I was able to speak to him for about 20 minutes this morning, and he is in good spirits after the scare of his life. He is currently resting and focusing on recovery.”

According to Viardo, Gray “wants this to be a lesson to people everywhere that heart health is important to monitor and that this can happen to a person at any age.”

He believes that genetic factors caused the three heart attacks.

“George would love to thank all his friends and fans for the outpouring of love and support. He is looking forward to returning to the set of Price as soon as they come back from the pandemic hiatus,” Viardo told Entertainment Tonight. “For now he will remain in Arizona until he is healthy enough to return to his LA home where he will continue recovery and any necessary treatment.”

Gray jokingly credited the coronavirus for inadvertently saving his life because he was supposed to be in Thailand on vacation at the time of his first heart attack, celebrating his one-year anniversary with Brittney Green.

Gray became the regular announcer on The Price Is Right in 2011. He also previously hosted The Weakest Link, $25 Million Hoax and I’d Do Anything.

