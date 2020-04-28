Kim Kardashian, Hailey Bieber to walk in virtual fashion show for coronavirus relief

Carine Roitfeld will be holding a special digital catwalk for her CR Runway fashion show during the novel coronavirus pandemic with the help of many celebrities and models, including Hailey Bieber and Kim Kardashian.

The event titled, Fashion Unites, will be hosted by Derek Blasberg and feature runway walks and some words from Kardashian, Bieber, Karlie Kloss, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Winnie Harlow, Irina Shayk, Alessandra Ambrosio, Halima Aden, Virgil Abloh, Diane von Fürstenberg, Alexander Wang and more.

CR Runway event, in collaboration with amfAR (The Foundation for AIDS Research), will air on May 1 and the entire show will be self-filmed due to social distancing.

The virtual fashion show event’s aim is to “offer a moment of creative inspiration and uplifting entertainment for everyone doing their part by staying home,” according to the press release.

Fashion Unites is being held in support of amfAR’s Fund to Fight COVID-19 and models will wear looks from their own personal wardrobes, styled remotely by Roitfeld.

“Collaboration is very much a part of my creative process, with every single person I interact with inspiring me in new and exciting ways every day. During this period of isolation, I felt the desire to engage with the creativity of others more than ever,” Roitfeld said.

Rotifeld continued, “I am very proud of how much we all stepped out of our comfort zones to create this event. For the first time, hairstylists brought their visions to life without the use of their hands, models called the shots from behind the camera, and I learned how to style looks using only what I could see through a video call on my phone.”

A musical performance, yet to be announced, is also expected for the event.

The 30-minute Fashion Unites event will stream on YouTube at 4 p.m. ET on Friday, May 1.

