Economy

London Drugs clearing shelf space for Western Canada small businesses to sell their goods

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 7:24 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 7:25 pm
London Drugs at Georgia and Granville in downtown Vancouver.
London Drugs at Georgia and Granville in downtown Vancouver. London Drugs

London Drugs is clearing some shelf space in select stores to give local small businesses the chance to sell their goods.

The company says any small business in Western Canada that has had to close due to COVID-19 can submit products for consideration.

“This is a really hard time for many small businesses, and we are in a unique position in these challenging times where we can really help out,” Clint Mahlman, president and COO of London Drugs, said in a release.

“As a 75-year-old Canadian owned and operated company we have always supported fellow Canadian businesses and now is the time more than ever, to come together.”

READ MORE: 55 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., majority linked to poultry plants

London Drugs is an essential service and stores remain open.

In select locations, the company will be transforming its centre aisles into a space to help local businesses sell their products.

Small business owners can apply online to learn if their products qualify. Some rules and restrictions apply.

Customers are also welcome to tag local businesses that they think could benefit from the initiative on London Drugs’ social media posts.

Global News has reached out to London Drugs to ask what locations will be taking part.

