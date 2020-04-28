Second coronavirus death in Interior Health region

Send this page to someone via email

The province announced Tuesday that a second person in the Interior Health region has died after contracting COVID-19.

The death occurred in the last 24 hours.

At a Tuesday press briefing, B.C.’s provincial health officer was asked about whether the latest fatality was connected to existing outbreaks in the region and whether the person was being treated in hospital.

She was unable to immediately provide details but promised more information about the death would be forthcoming.

Earlier this month, the region recorded its first fatality when a Kelowna man in his 60s passed away after contracting the virus.

Dennis Rau, 69, had recently returned from travelling to Turkey.

In total, 105 people in British Columbia have died as a result of COVID-19.

168 people in the Interior Health region have tested positive for the virus, up four from Monday’s total.

More than half of those in the region who have tested positive have since recovered.

– with files from Doyle Potenteau

