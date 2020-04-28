Menu

Second coronavirus death in Interior Health region

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 6:49 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 7:06 pm
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C. on Saturday, April 25, 2020.
Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announces the latest COVID-19 statistics in B.C. on Saturday, April 25, 2020. Global News

The province announced Tuesday that a second person in the Interior Health region has died after contracting COVID-19.

The death occurred in the last 24 hours.

READ MORE: More people in Interior Health region getting tested for COVID-19 to fight community spread

At a Tuesday press briefing, B.C.’s provincial health officer was asked about whether the latest fatality was connected to existing outbreaks in the region and whether the person was being treated in hospital.

She was unable to immediately provide details but promised more information about the death would be forthcoming.

READ MORE: Kelowna, B.C., man who returned from vacation in Turkey dies of COVID-19

Earlier this month, the region recorded its first fatality when a Kelowna man in his 60s passed away after contracting the virus.

Dennis Rau, 69, had recently returned from travelling to Turkey.

READ MORE: 55 new cases of COVID-19 in B.C., majority linked to poultry plants

In total, 105 people in British Columbia have died as a result of COVID-19.

168 people in the Interior Health region have tested positive for the virus, up four from Monday’s total.

More than half of those in the region who have tested positive have since recovered.

– with files from Doyle Potenteau

CoronavirusCOVID-19Kelownabc coronavirusInterior HealthCoronavirus Fatality
