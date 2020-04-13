1 new COVID-19 case in Interior Health region connected to West Kelowna nursery outbreak

Send this page to someone via email

One new case of COVID-19 has been identified in the Interior Health region of British Columbia since Saturday.

It brings the total number of confirmed cases in the health region to 136.

The additional confirmed case in the Interior appears to be connected to an outbreak among temporary foreign workers at a West Kelowna business.

Monday, Dr. Bonnie Henry said an additional person connected to the Bylands Nurseries outbreak had tested positive, bringing the number of confirmed cases to 20.

Henry said Interior Health is working with the property owners to support people continuing to self-isolate or quarantine as a result of that outbreak.

Meanwhile, there have been no new cases identified at the Okanagan Correctional Centre in Oliver where one person had previously tested positive.

“That outbreak remains under observation. As we know there is a 14-day incubation period so there is ongoing testing and surveillance being done at the Okanagan correctional facility,” Henry said.

She added that other tests connected to the Okanagan Correctional Centre have come back negative.

B.C.’s Health Minister Adrian Dix said that 10 of the Interior’s coronavirus patients are currently in hospital.

Eight new cases have been identified in the Interior Health region over the last week, taking the official case count from 128 to 136.