Coronavirus: West Kelowna reality show goes ahead amid COVID-19 pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

While most Canadians are following strict guidelines for social and physical distancing requested by the federal and provincial governments, an Okanagan-based athletic-apparel company is producing an online reality show.

Iron Athletics is producing a reality show aimed at teaching viewers how to live a healthy lifestyle, and will have a group of bodybuilders living together, under one roof.

“People can watch from home, see people who live together and living a healthy lifestyle,” said Kyle Gianis, Iron Athletics’ owner and producer of the new show.

The bodybuilders have come from across the country; participants have travelled to the Okanagan from Ontario, Alberta and Saskatchewan.

As the house guests moved in, neighbours became more concerned that social and physical distancing recommendations were not being followed.

Story continues below advertisement

“The people who are doing the filming are coming and going everyday,” said Stella Tessier, a concerned neighbour.

“They [the cameramen] are not residing there, the participants are doing what they’ve been asked to do but others are not.”

Kyle Gianis said they had the group begin self-isolation for 14 days in response to complaints.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

According to Gianis, Interior Health then followed up with a call.

“I told them [IHA] what we were doing, am I breaking any bylaws? They said no,” Gianis told Global News on Friday.

The house guests say they’ve received many negative comments online and many of the them have turned off their phones.

“It’s cyberbullying, we’re experiencing it first hand,” said Jess Friesen, a participant in the reality show.

One couple, who are neighbours to the reality show house, were too fearful to speak out about the situation but did talk to Global News anonymously.

“We saw a few cars park and eight or nine people got out,” said the anonymous neighbour.

“They all picked up grocery bags and walked into the house. They also have cameramen who come in to film and leave everyday.”

Story continues below advertisement

Interior Health is keeping a close eye on the social experiment and issued a statement regarding the situation.

“Interior Health, along with the Provincial Health Officer and Health Minister, have advised against any non-essential travel at this time and continue to encourage people to maintain physical distancing at all times. We appreciate that the people in this household have agreed to self isolate for 14 days since their arrival from outside B.C. At this time, we have not identified a broader public health issue and we will continue to monitor this situation. Additional action would be taken if a risk to others outside the “household” is identified at any time. In the meantime, Interior Health has informed these individuals of the Chief Medical Health Officer Order regarding gyms and has provided educational resources to prevent the spread of COVID-19. No enforcement action has been taken at this time,” Interior health said in an email.