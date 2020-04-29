Halifax Regional Police officers not allowed to wear red hats to honour slain RCMP officer

Social media was filled with photos of people across Canada wearing red last Friday in honour of the 22 victims of the mass shooting in Nova Scotia earlier this month. But Halifax Regional Police (HRP) officers were not among them.

The solidarity event was started by the National Police Federation, the union that represents more than 20,000 RCMP officers across the country, as a way to honour Const. Heidi Stevenson and the other 21 people killed in Canada’s worst mass shooting.

The Halifax Regional Police Association bought red hats for its members who were working on April 24. They were not allowed to wear them.

A spokesperson for Halifax Regional Police told Global News that the request to wear the hats came last minute and there were public safety concerns because they are not part of the uniform.

In an emailed statement, the Halifax Regional Police Association’s president said many police services across the country wore red, as did the city’s transit union.

“With COVID-19 restrictions, Nova Scotians have not been able to mourn in traditional ways such as funerals and gathering to pay respects,” said Sgt. Dean Stienburg. “Wear Red Friday was a great way to feel part of a unified movement from coast to coast to support those that are suffering.”

A significant number of RCMP members across the country wore red, according to sources. Some even wore the red hats, which HRP members shared with them. RCMP sources said they were encouraged to wear red so long as they were still recognizable as police officers.

Global News reached our and the RCMP said they were reminded to participate, and a lot of members did that in their own ways. A spokesperson said plainclothes and civilian staff “were a sea of red.”

RCMP officers who spoke with Global News said they were upset that their close colleagues at HRP were not allowed to wear the hats.

Chief Dan Kinsella did not answer questions for this story. An HRP spokesperson sent an emailed statement that didn’t address the issue of the hats.

“The current reality of the pandemic restrictions make it even harder to cope with the loss of one of our own,” the statement said.

“We are working closely with our union representatives and membership to find ongoing opportunities to support employees in their grieving process. We are here for the men and women of Halifax Regional Police, who continue to do their professional best in the face of extremely difficult circumstances.”

HRP did take part in the two minutes of silence at 2 p.m. Friday, also part of the National Police Federation’s initiative. It also took part in a video, posted to social media by the Saskatoon Police Service, featuring police forces from across the country.

Stevenson was a 23-year veteran of the RCMP. She was also a former member of an integrated unit, working with Halifax Regional Police.

“We are all struggling to find peace and comfort in these unprecedented times. We have never dealt with such horror and devastation and we are all trying to find our way,” Stienburg said.

“As an association we are grateful for the tremendous outpouring of support nationwide as witnessed by so many who wore red on Friday. Our focus going forward is on seeing our members as well as the citizens of Nova Scotia, get the support and help they need to heal.”

-With files from Global’s Mercedes Stephenson

