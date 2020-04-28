‘GMA’ reporter Will Reeve caught with no pants on live broadcast

Send this page to someone via email

No one wants to get caught with their pants down, especially when they’re working from home on a nationally televised broadcast during a coronavirus pandemic.

Good Morning America reporter Will Reeve lived a nightmare of his own making on Tuesday morning when he appeared on live television wearing a full suit above the waist — and nothing but tiny shorts below it.

This quarantine is already affecting my vision, nobody sees something strange at the end? Or am I the only one who sees reporter Will Reeve without pants! pic.twitter.com/J9DDIRB6CF — Alejandro Sanchez Botero (@AlejoSanchez626) April 28, 2020

Reeve was reporting from home as a correspondent for GMA, but he failed to angle the camera properly to hide that he wasn’t wearing any pants. His thighs were clearly visible at the bottom of the frame, although he at least appeared to be wearing short-shorts or some form of underwear.

His late father, actor Christopher Reeve, also showed his trunks at work, though he only did so while playing Superman and not as his alter ego, the reporter Clark Kent.

Actor Christopher Reeve is shown as Superman in ‘Superman IV: The Quest for Peace.’ Courtesy Everett Collection

Reeve also prompted comparisons to Will Ferrell, whose character Ron Burgundy reported the news without wearing pants in Anchorman.

“Nice shorts,” wrote the popular Room Rater account on Twitter, along with a screenshot of Reeve on air. The account is well-known for poking fun at reporters’ backgrounds when they appear on TV from their homes.

Reeve acknowledged the embarrassing moment by retweeting Room Rater.

“I have ARRIVED … in the most hilariously mortifying way possible,” Reeve wrote in the retweet.

He explained in a later tweet that he was trying to “be efficient” by putting on workout clothes below the waist so that he could quickly get in some exercise after the TV hit.

“The camera angle, along with friends, family and several hundred strangers on the social media made me rethink my morning routine,” he wrote. He added that the self-framed live shot went “too wide.”

“Now, back to work,” Reeve wrote on Twitter. “Wearing pants.”

