Manitoba Moose re-sign rookie forward Bobby Lynch

Send this page to someone via email

While it appears the American Hockey League (AHL) won’t be able to complete its season because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Manitoba Moose continue to sign players for next season.

The Moose announced on Tuesday that they’ve re-signed forward Bobby Lynch to a one-year contract for the 2020-21 season.

The 21-year-old only appeared in three games for the hockey club this season. The centreman was held pointless with four penalty minutes and a -2 plus/minus rating.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose sign pair of forwards for 2020-21 season

The Michigan product also suited up for 51 games for the team’s ECHL affiliate this season, the Jacksonville Icemen. In his first season as a professional, Lynch recorded 14 goals with 14 assists. He was also tied for the club lead with six power-play goals.

Story continues below advertisement

Prior to turning pro last season, Lynch played for the United States Hockey League’s Muskegon Lumberjacks. He spent the two previous seasons with the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League’s Drummondville Voltigeurs.

READ MORE: Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Ice grad Isaac Johnson

The AHL announced on March 12 that it was suspending its season indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic.