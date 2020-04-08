Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Ice grad Isaac Johnson

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg Ice forward Isaac Johnson has parlayed a career year in the Western Hockey League into a professional opportunity. And the 21-year-old forward from Andover, Minn., won’t even have to move to a new city after signing an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season with the Manitoba Moose.

The six-foot-three, 182-pound right-winger impressed Moose GM Craig Heisinger with his size, hockey sense, and play-making ability.

“He seems like a kid looking for an opportunity,” said Heisinger. “His skating has to get better — more consistent — but we think it will through improved conditioning. We think there’s room for growth.”

Isaac Johnson had 28 goals and 45 assists to lead the ICE with 73 points! Here's a little taste of what @ManitobaMoose fans can look forward to seeing👀 pic.twitter.com/xAj5y6XDjT — Winnipeg ICE (@WHLWpgICE) April 8, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Johnson, in his third and final WHL season, scored 28 goals and added 45 assists for a team-leading 73 points in 62 games before the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement and eventual cancellation of the remainder of the schedule and playoffs.

“Isaac is an intelligent, versatile player who has passion for the game and developed a level of resiliency that will help him at the next level,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell. “We are excited for Isaac because he has worked very hard and our organization is thrilled that he will have an opportunity to continue his development as a pro hockey player with a great organization.”

1:55 Winnipeg ICE share important message with local students Winnipeg ICE share important message with local students