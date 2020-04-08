Menu

Sports

Manitoba Moose sign Winnipeg Ice grad Isaac Johnson

By Kelly Moore CJOB
Posted April 8, 2020 2:14 pm
Updated April 8, 2020 3:33 pm
Isaac Johnson has signed with the AHL's Manitoba Moose.
Isaac Johnson has signed with the AHL's Manitoba Moose. Zachary Peters/Winnipeg ICE

Winnipeg Ice forward Isaac Johnson has parlayed a career year in the Western Hockey League into a professional opportunity. And the 21-year-old forward from Andover, Minn., won’t even have to move to a new city after signing an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season with the Manitoba Moose.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice add 2 players in U.S. Prospects Draft

The six-foot-three, 182-pound right-winger impressed Moose GM Craig Heisinger with his size, hockey sense, and play-making ability.

“He seems like a kid looking for an opportunity,” said Heisinger. “His skating has to get better — more consistent — but we think it will through improved conditioning. We think there’s room for growth.”

Johnson, in his third and final WHL season, scored 28 goals and added 45 assists for a team-leading 73 points in 62 games before the coronavirus pandemic forced a postponement and eventual cancellation of the remainder of the schedule and playoffs.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Ice succeeding in first season since relocation, on way to playoffs

“Isaac is an intelligent, versatile player who has passion for the game and developed a level of resiliency that will help him at the next level,” said Ice president and general manager Matt Cockell. “We are excited for Isaac because he has worked very hard and our organization is thrilled that he will have an opportunity to continue his development as a pro hockey player with a great organization.”

Winnipeg ICE share important message with local students
