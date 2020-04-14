Manitoba Moose sign pair of forwards for 2020-21 season

Send this page to someone via email

With play suspended due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Manitoba Moose are already looking ahead to next season.

The Moose announced on Tuesday that the team has signed a pair of forwards in Westin Michaud and Biagio Lerario. Both contracts kick in for the start of the 2020-21 season.

Michaud, 24, recently completed his collegiate career at the University of North Dakota. In 35 games, he posted 16 goals and 12 assists to lead his team in goal scoring. He helped the Fighting Hawks win the Penrose Cup as the top regular-season team in the National Collegiate Hockey Conference.

Michaud joined the University of North Dakota as a senior graduate transfer after the Minnesota forward played three seasons for Colorado College. He racked up 29 goals and 33 assists in 114 games for the Tigers.

He also played for the Sioux Falls Stampede of the United States Hockey League (USHL) and the Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League after suiting up in high school for Minnesota-based Cloquet High.

Lerario, 24, most recently played for the Northeastern University Huskies. He recorded four goals with three assists in 32 games last season.

The Addison, Ill., player served as Northeastern’s alternate captain in his final year of university eligibility. He helped Northeastern win the 2019 NCAA Hockey East Championship.

Over four seasons, he compiled 12 goals and 17 assists in 122 career games.

Prior to going to college, Lerario played four seasons in the USHL with the Chicago Steel and the Lincoln Stars.

The Moose were seven points back of the final playoff spot when the season was postponed because of the pandemic.