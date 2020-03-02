Manitoba Moose lose Michael Spacek, but gain Daniel Brickley at AHL trade deadline

Send this page to someone via email

Monday was the trade deadline for the American Hockey League and the Winnipeg Jets made a move to bolster the blueline for the Manitoba Moose.

While it can’t be classified as a trade, it really amounts to one.

The Jets reassigned forward Michael Spacek from the Moose to the AHL’s Ontario Reign, while in turn, the Los Angeles Kings reassigned defenceman Daniel Brickley from the Reign to the Moose.

READ MORE: American Hockey League suspends Manitoba Moose forward Ryan White after boarding incident

Even though both players switched AHL teams, their NHL rights still belong to the original club.

Spacek, 22, had just nine goals and 11 assists in 45 games in his third full season with the Moose. The Czech Republic product was the Jets’ fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NHL Draft.

Story continues below advertisement

Brickley, 24, has appeared in just 11 games with the Reign this season, where he has two assists and a plus-eight rating.

Brickley also suited up for five games for the Kings the previous two seasons, and he played with current Moose forward C.J. Suess for three seasons with Minnesota State University Mankato.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Jets return Andrei Chibisov to Manitoba Moose

Sitting six points out of the final playoff spot, the Moose have six days between games.

After picking up a pair of overtime victories against the Chicago Wolves on the weekend, the Moose will next see action on Saturday when they host the Iowa Wild in the first of back-to-back games.

1:47 HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Admirals vs Moose – Feb. 17 HIGHLIGHTS: AHL Admirals vs Moose – Feb. 17