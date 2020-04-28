‘We Are One’: YouTube to stream free 10-day global film festival

Film festivals worldwide are teaming up to launch We Are One: A Global Film Festival which will be available for free on YouTube because the coronavirus pandemic has made it unsafe to watch movies in crowded theatres.

Tribeca Enterprises, the company behind the Tribeca Film Festival, and YouTube announced the online 10-day festival on Monday.

Other festivals will also contribute curated programming, including the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Cannes Film Festival, the Sundance Film Festival, the Venice Film Festival and those in Berlin, Tokyo and New York.

The festival will benefit the World Health Organization and local relief organizations and encourage viewers to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts.

Tribeca Enterprises declined to say what movies would be included in the lineup but We Are One isn’t expected to feature prominent feature films that were set to premiere at cancelled festivals or still planned ones like September’s TIFF.

Organizers said ad-free programming will include movies, shorts, documentaries, music, comedy and conversations.

A full schedule will be released closer to the event and each film festival will curate its own track of programming.

“We often talk about film’s uniquely powerful role in inspiring and uniting people across borders and differences to help heal the world. All of the world needs healing right now,” said Jane Rosenthal, chief executive of Tribeca Enterprises, in a statement.

“We Are One: A Global Film Festival unites curators, artists and storytellers to entertain and provide relief to audiences worldwide,” Rosenthal continued. “In working with our extraordinary festival partners and YouTube, we hope that everyone gets a taste of what makes each festival so unique and appreciates the art and power of film.”

“One of the most unique and inspiring aspects of the world staying home is our ability to come together and experience an event as one, and We Are One: A Global Film Festival is just that,” said Robert Kyncl, chief business officer, YouTube. “Along with Tribeca Enterprises and our incredible partners, we are bringing fans the opportunity to experience the curated programming each of these festivals provides as part of our 10-day long event. It’s an event that’s never been done before and we’re proud to be the home for this fantastic content that is free to fans around the world.”

“We are proud to join with our partner festivals to spotlight truly extraordinary films and talent, allowing audiences to experience both the nuances of storytelling from around the world and the artistic personalities of each festival,” said Pierre Lescure, president of the Cannes Film Festival, and Thierry Frémaux, Cannes Film Festival general delegate.

We Are One will run from May 29-June 7 on YouTube.

Participating festivals include:

the Annecy International Animation Film Festival

Berlin International Film Festival

BFI London Film Festival

Cannes Film Festival

Guadalajara International Film Festival

International Film Festival & Awards Macao

Jerusalem Film Festival

Mumbai Film Festival

Karlovy Vary International Film Festival

Locarno Film Festival

Marrakech International Film Festival

New York Film Festival

San Sebastian International Film Festival

Sarajevo Film Festival

Sundance Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival

Tokyo International Film Festival

Toronto International Film Festival

Tribeca Film Festival

Venice Film Festival

—With files from The Associated Press