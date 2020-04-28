Felicity Huffman’s daughter gets into top university with own SAT scores following bribery scandal

Send this page to someone via email

Sophia Macy, the eldest daughter of Felicity Huffman and William H. Macy, has been accepted into Carnegie Mellon University’s theatre program.

The 19-year-old actor shared the news by updating her Instagram bio with, “CMU Drama ‘24 🤍♥️.”

Sophia’s younger sister, Georgia, will be heading to Vassar College in the fall, People confirmed.

According to the outlet, Huffman “is so proud and grateful that Sophia has kept her chin up over the last year.”

Huffman was the first parent to be sentenced in the college admissions scandal after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit mail fraud.

Last September, a federal judge in Boston sentenced Huffman to 14 days in prison, a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service and a year’s probation after she pleaded guilty to fraud and conspiracy for paying an admissions consultant $15,000 to have a proctor correct her daughter’s SAT answers.

Story continues below advertisement

1:09 Felicity Huffman departs courthouse following sentencing Felicity Huffman departs courthouse following sentencing

In a letter last fall seeking leniency from the court, Huffman said she engaged in the scheme after her daughter’s dreams of going to college and pursuing an acting career were jeopardized by her low math score.

According to Huffman, Sophia was unaware of her mother’s actions and confronted her after it emerged, saying: “Why didn’t you believe in me?”

The 56-year-old actress tearfully apologized at her sentencing.

“I was frightened. I was stupid, and I was so wrong,” Huffman said.

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges and universities who have been impacted by my actions,” she added. “I am sorry to my daughter Sophia, my daughter Georgia, and I am sorry to my husband Bill. I have betrayed them all.

“I am in full acceptance of my guilt, and with deep regret and shame over what I have done, I accept full responsibility for my actions and will accept the consequences that stem from those actions,” she said in an emailed statement.

READ MORE: Felicity Huffman sentenced to 14 days in jail for her role in college bribery scandal

“I want to apologize to them and, especially, to the students who work hard every day to get into college and to their parents, who make tremendous sacrifices to support their children and do so honestly. My daughter knew absolutely nothing about my actions, and in my misguided and profoundly wrong way, I have betrayed her.

Story continues below advertisement

“This transgression toward her and the public I will carry for the rest of my life. My desire to help my daughter is no excuse to break the law or engage in dishonesty.”

1:54 Actress Felicity Huffman sentence in college admissions scandal Actress Felicity Huffman sentence in college admissions scandal

Authorities said Macy got a bump of 400 points from her earlier score on the PSAT, a practice version of the SAT.

Huffman was released from prison on Oct. 25 after serving 11 days of her initial 14-day sentence.