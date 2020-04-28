Coronavirus: Barrie offers free phone programs to seniors

Send this page to someone via email

Amid people staying home during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the City of Barrie, Ont., has launched a free program that allows seniors to connect with each other through phone calls with multiple people.

The program will include a number of topics each week, ranging from “brain-stimulating” games to informal coffee chats, health and wellness sessions, as well as educational talks.

“The Seniors Centre Without Walls program provides a much-needed opportunity for seniors to connect and socialize, while following the physical distancing guidelines that are in place,” Barrie’s recreation manager, Steve Lee Young, said in a statement.

“Many seniors live alone, and we know they are missing interacting with friends family in these challenging times. Now, with a simple phone call, they can connect, chat and hopefully make new friends in the community.”

Story continues below advertisement

The free program is run by Barrie’s 55+ Centre staff and volunteers. Programs are 30 to 60 minutes in length and will be offered twice a day from Monday to Thursday.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Seniors Centre Without Walls Schedule is available online. Those who are interested can register by email at recinfo@barrie.ca or phone at 705-739-4223.

3:32 Yvonne Ziomecki on preventing scams targeting seniors Yvonne Ziomecki on preventing scams targeting seniors