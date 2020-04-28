Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Thieves steal 9 pickup trucks from Fergus, Ont. Ford dealership: OPP

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 12:53 pm
Updated April 28, 2020 12:54 pm
Ford trucks lead list of top 10 stolen vehicles in Canada
Vehicle thefts are on the rise and if you own a Ford truck, you’ll want to see Canada’s latest list of the top 10 stolen vehicles. Joel Senick has more.

Wellington County OPP say nine pickup trucks were stolen and eight others were damaged at a Ford dealership in Fergus, Ont. over the weekend.

Police were called to Reliable Ford Dealership on Tower Street on Sunday morning where they discovered that several brand new F-150’s, F-250’s and F-350’s were missing.

READ MORE: Prime Minister Trudeau highlights Guelph charity applying for wage subsidy

The stolen trucks are worth about $700,000 combined while another $80,000 in damage was caused to eight other vehicles in what police believe were attempted thefts.

“The damage occurred when the suspects attempted to remove the front driver [or] passenger side door handles,” OPP said in a news release.

Several licence plates were also stolen off of vehicles that were in the dealership lot.

Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles
Five people arrested for stealing millions worth of vehicles

According to a post on its website, Reliable Ford’s sales department has been closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they have obtained surveillance video which shows the vehicles driving southbound on Highway 6 towards Guelph.

READ MORE: Guelph Museums asking residents for coronavirus-related items

“It is believed the suspects have extensive knowledge of vehicle anti-theft devices and have the means to obtain numerous vehicles at one time, in one event,” OPP stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anonymous tips can be left with Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or through its website.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Guelphwellington county oppFergus OPPfergus ontarioFergus Ford dealershipFord dealership theftOPP pickup truck theftPickup trucks stolenReliable Ford Fergus
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.