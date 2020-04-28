Caretaker accused of taking diamond engagement ring from elderly coronavirus victim

Send this page to someone via email

A Colorado health-care worker has been accused of stealing the engagement ring and credit card of an elderly woman in her care, who eventually died of COVID-19.

The 29-year-old was working at Carillon at Belleview Station care centre when the reported theft occurred, said a press release published by Denver District Attorney Beth McCann.

Global News reached out to the care centre for comment but didn’t hear back by the time of publication.

The release alleges that the suspect, providing care to 86-year-old Barbara Gust, stole and pawned the woman’s diamond engagement ring days before Gust’s death.

The suspect is also accused of using the woman’s credit card to make purchases the day Gust died of the virus.

“As Ms. Gust’s family was making arrangements with the funeral home, they became aware of the alleged theft and reported it to the Denver Police Department,” McCann says in the statement.

“Detectives assigned to investigate secured the arrest affidavit for Daniels the same day.”

The arrest affidavit says that the family told police the ring was worth between US$20,000 and $25,000.

Elizabeth Daniels, 29, has been charged with theft from an at-risk person, identity theft, providing a false statement to a pawnbroker and criminal possession of a financial transaction device.

Daniels first appeared in court on April 22.

