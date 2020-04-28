Menu

Entertainment

Red River Ex officially cancelled due to novel coronavirus pandemic

By Elisha Dacey Global News
Posted April 28, 2020 9:42 am
Updated April 28, 2020 9:47 am
The colours of the midway stand out against a grey sky at the Red River Ex.
The colours of the midway stand out against a grey sky at the Red River Ex. Walther Bernal / Global News

People will have to find their mini-donuts and roller coasters elsewhere this summer.

The Red River Exhibition is officially cancelled for 2020.

The annual 10-day amusement park and showcase has never been cancelled in the 71 years it has been running, said Jodi Johnson, spokesperson for the Ex.

Story continues below advertisement

“We’ve faced many years of really bad weather but nothing that would jeopardize the health and safety of our volunteers, staff and guests,” she said.

“It is only now, in 2020, that the COVID-19 outbreak would prevent us from celebrating the start of summer with over 200,000 guests.”

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The Ex was scheduled to run from June 12-21.

READ MORE: Winnipeg Folk Fest pulls plug on 2020 event due to coronavirus pandemic

The cancellation joins a long list of previous summer festival cancellations, including Folklorama, The Winnipeg Folk Festival and Winnipeg Fringe Festival.

People who have purchased tickets will be refunded.

