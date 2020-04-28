Red River Ex officially cancelled due to novel coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

People will have to find their mini-donuts and roller coasters elsewhere this summer.

The Red River Exhibition is officially cancelled for 2020.

The annual 10-day amusement park and showcase has never been cancelled in the 71 years it has been running, said Jodi Johnson, spokesperson for the Ex.

Due to the COVID-19 situation, we've made the difficult decision to cancel the 2020 Red River Ex. After much consultation with the Canadian fair industry, government officials and our board, we know this is the right decision. Mark June 18 to 27, 2021 on your calendars. pic.twitter.com/EdsqyfmWIk — Red River Ex (@RedRiverEx) April 28, 2020

“We’ve faced many years of really bad weather but nothing that would jeopardize the health and safety of our volunteers, staff and guests,” she said.

“It is only now, in 2020, that the COVID-19 outbreak would prevent us from celebrating the start of summer with over 200,000 guests.”

The Ex was scheduled to run from June 12-21.

The cancellation joins a long list of previous summer festival cancellations, including Folklorama, The Winnipeg Folk Festival and Winnipeg Fringe Festival.

People who have purchased tickets will be refunded.