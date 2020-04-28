Coronavirus: Scheer seeks answers as modified House of Commons set to sit

Send this page to someone via email

The Conservative Party is poised to press the government on numerous issues during a modified version of a House of Commons sitting today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he’s looking for more specifics from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the country’s handling of COVID-19.

Scheer says he wants a plan outlining how the government will support provinces and territories “over and above the national guidelines that are currently being developed.”

Today marks the first meeting of a special committee struck to somewhat mirror the routine of the House of Commons.

2:26 Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer asks Trudeau “Where’s the plan?” to increase COVID-19 testing capacity Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer asks Trudeau “Where’s the plan?” to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

All 338 MPs are on the committee, but only seven are required for quorum, as opposed to the 20 for a normal sitting of the Commons.

Also today, the federal government says it will be holding a briefing on data and modelling “informing public health action on coronavirus disease.”