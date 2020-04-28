Menu

Canada

Coronavirus: Scheer seeks answers as modified House of Commons set to sit

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2020 6:06 am
WATCH: Scheer says Trudeau must unveil plan for provinces to roll back COVID-19 restrictions

The Conservative Party is poised to press the government on numerous issues during a modified version of a House of Commons sitting today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he’s looking for more specifics from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the country’s handling of COVID-19.

READ MORE: Live updates: Coronavirus in Canada

Scheer says he wants a plan outlining how the government will support provinces and territories “over and above the national guidelines that are currently being developed.”

Today marks the first meeting of a special committee struck to somewhat mirror the routine of the House of Commons.

Coronavirus outbreak: Scheer asks Trudeau “Where’s the plan?” to increase COVID-19 testing capacity

All 338 MPs are on the committee, but only seven are required for quorum, as opposed to the 20 for a normal sitting of the Commons.

Also today, the federal government says it will be holding a briefing on data and modelling “informing public health action on coronavirus disease.”

© 2020 The Canadian Press
