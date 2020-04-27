Coronavirus: AHS sends staff to Calgary’s Millrise Seniors Village to deal with personnel shortage

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta Health Services is sending help to Millrise Seniors Village in Calgary to support the facility during the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a statement released on Monday.

“Due to challenges in staffing levels at the facility over the past few days, AHS is directly involved in supporting residents and staff of Millrise Seniors Village to manage the COVID-19 outbreak on site,” AHS said in a statement to Global News.

AHS said it took immediate action to “improve staffing, outbreak control, and infection prevention and control measures.”

The health authority said that over the weekend, it sent about 20 staff to the facility to help deliver care.

Ashley Homme, the general manager of Millrise Seniors Village, said the facility is “more than open and transparent.”

“Our focus is on protecting residents, staff and families during this pandemic,” she said. “We have dedicated managers and corporate site staff.”

A COVID-19 outbreak was initially declared at the site on April 15, according to AHS.

Since April 17, AHS said it has had a health-care manager at the facility to support day-to-day operations.