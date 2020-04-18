Coronavirus: Management says Manoir du Lac AHS takeover was a surprise, acknowledges staffing issues

Alberta Health Services announced on Friday that it would be taking over the management of Manoir du Lac in McLennon, Alta., due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the continuing care centre that has led to dozens of cases and the deaths of five residents.

The president of the company that manages Manoir du Lac said it came as a total surprise.

“I had no upfront warning that this was going to happen,” Gene Zinyk, president of Integrated Life Care, said. Tweet This

“We were following the protocol to the best of our ability. All of the residents were isolated into rooms, all activities were stopped, there [were] no social gatherings anymore and meals were delivered to their rooms.”

As of Friday, 26 residents and 11 staff at Manoir du Lac have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, according to officials. So far, five residents have died from the virus.

Zinyk admitted that one issue he was aware of prior to the AHS takeover announcement was staffing-related. He said normally, there are 62 residents at the Manoir and about 60 staff. However, with COVID-19 isolations, the centre was running on about one-third of its normal staffing levels.

“Staffing was the biggest issue,” he said. “We had the problem of some more staff testing positive, staff that now refused to come to work because of the fear factor of being infected, and more residents were getting infected as well,” he said.

“For the most part, we just want to co-operate with Alberta Health. The care of the residents is the most important thing right now.” Tweet This

AHS said it took over the site because there were not enough staff members, staff working extremely long shifts, inadequate screenings of staff and visitors, care standards for residents not being met and rules around personal protective equipment not being followed.

“Effective immediately, residents at Manoir du Lac will undergo daily screenings, including a temperature check and symptom monitoring,” said a Friday news release from AHS.

“Residents displaying new respiratory symptoms will be isolated in their room and staff caring for them will be wearing all recommended personal protective equipment. These measures are standard practice at all AHS continuing care facilities in Alberta.”

Dr. Deena Hinshaw, Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, said on Friday that “these measures are being taken to ensure that residents get the care they need.”

Beelah Boman, whose father lives at Manoir du Lac, told Global News that she believes he was being well-cared-for by staff.

“The times I was there, [staff] were wonderful,” Boman said. “The staff took care of the residents, they joked around with the residents… They interacted with them with games and stuff. I saw a few of the staff sitting in the residents’ rooms, sitting and chatting with them.”

However, she said that as the outbreak at the centre grew, her family became concerned for their elderly patriarch.

“I know a few staff that had been sent home due to testing positive or getting tested for the virus,” she said. “A few of the staff have multiple jobs, not only at the Manoir. It was bound to happen. It’s not a good situation. Hopefully, things get taken care of.”

Zinyk said that he hopes the additional staffing AHS will provide will give peace of mind to families who have a loved one at the centre.

“It’s hard to understand that this would happen,” he said. “I think with the COVID-19 in our mix, standards have to be a little higher and perhaps we didn’t hit that mark.”