Canada reports 2,707 coronavirus deaths, over 48,000 cases

Canada has now reported a total of 48,489 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,707 deaths.

Monday’s numbers, which are tallied together from reports by both provincial and federal health authorities, also include a total of over 752,000 tests and at least 18,200 recoveries from the virus.

As of April 27, Quebec and Ontario remain the highest in both daily and total cases of COVID-19.

Quebec and Ontario reported an additional 875 and 424 cases, respectively, on Monday.

New Brunswick, P.E.I., Newfoundland and Labrador and the country’s Northern territories reported no additional cases of COVID-19, however.

Monday’s reported cases also come amid new provincial announcements detailing plans to ease coronavirus restrictions.

Ontario released its plan on Monday to gradually reopen its economy amid the province’s coronavirus outbreak.

The plan, however, which is laid out through a series of stages, did not provide specific dates.

Premier Doug Ford described the plan as more of a “roadmap” as opposed to a “calendar.”

“We’re going to continue working hard and I just encourage everyone please continue following the protocols,” said Ford during his daily briefing.

“We’ve come so far with this fight and we don’t want to give up.”

Quebec, on the other hand, announced that its elementary schools and daycares would be scheduled to gradually reopen in May.

According to Premier François Legault, classes would be scheduled to begin on May 11 in regions outside of Montreal and on May 19 in the Greater Montreal area.

However, the plan does not include the reopening of high schools, universities and CEGEPs until at least August or September, and that its details could be subject to change if Quebec’s outbreak worsens, according to Legualt.

Officials from British Columbia, who also announced an increase of 50 newly-confirmed cases today, are expected to release plans detailing an ease of their coronavirus restrictions.

Total cases in B.C. now rest at 1,998 as of April 27.

