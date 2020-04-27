WFPS investigating allegations Winnipeg firefighters broke COVID-19 health orders

Send this page to someone via email

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is investigating allegations a number of firefighters met at a city fire station over the weekend, breaking city policies around social distancing during COVID-19.

In a statement to Global News, the city says the allegations suggest the firefighters met at Station 1 to pay respects to a retiring colleague on his last shift.

“The health and safety of all service members and the public is the top priority of WFPS,” reads the city’s statement.

“The WFPS takes these allegations seriously and if proven, appropriate disciplinary actions will be taken.”

It’s not clear how many members are alleged to have attended the gathering.

Story continues below advertisement

Manitoba has declared a state of emergency over the outbreak of novel coronavirus and gatherings of 10 or more people have been banned.

The province has set fines for breaching the emergency orders at $486 for individuals and $2,542 for businesses.

2:09 Coronavirus outbreak: 25 Manitoba health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, four in past week Coronavirus outbreak: 25 Manitoba health care workers have tested positive for COVID-19, four in past week

Questions about COVID-19? Here are some things you need to know:

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

Health officials caution against all international travel. Returning travellers are legally obligated to self-isolate for 14 days, beginning March 26, in case they develop symptoms and to prevent spreading the virus to others. Some provinces and territories have also implemented additional recommendations or enforcement measures to ensure those returning to the area self-isolate.

Symptoms can include fever, cough and difficulty breathing — very similar to a cold or flu. Some people can develop a more severe illness. People most at risk of this include older adults and people with severe chronic medical conditions like heart, lung or kidney disease. If you develop symptoms, contact public health authorities.

To prevent the virus from spreading, experts recommend frequent handwashing and coughing into your sleeve. They also recommend minimizing contact with others, staying home as much as possible and maintaining a distance of two metres from other people if you go out.

Story continues below advertisement

For full COVID-19 coverage from Global News, click here.