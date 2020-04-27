Saskatchewan confirms 5th coronavirus-related death, 12 new cases

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan government has confirmed a fifth coronavirus-related death in the province.

Officials said the person was from the far north and in their 80s.

La Loche Mayor Robert St. Pierre told Global News on Sunday that Joseph Pierre Sylvestre, 83, was a resident of a long-term care home.

The community of La Loche also confirmed the news Sunday on its Facebook page.

Health officials said in a statement Monday that the death was not reported publicly on Sunday as fatalities must “confirmed by the medical health officer to ensure that the case meets the criteria in order to be documented in the epidemiological reporting tools.”

At that time, officials said, the death will be reported by the Ministry of Health.

Eleven new cases in the far north bring the total number of cases in the region to 46, 42 of which are active. One death and three recoveries have been reported.

One new case was reported in the north region, bring the total to 69. Ten cases are active and three people are in hospital.

No other new cases were reported in other regions of the province. The total is now at 365 since the first case was confirmed on March 11.

Four people are in hospital in Saskatoon. Two of them are in intensive care. There have been 150 cases reported in the Saskatoon region, seven which are active. There has been one death and 142 recoveries.

There are currently 10 active cases in Regina out of 74 total cases. There has been one death and 63 recoveries.

The is currently one active case and 14 recoveries in the south region out of 15 total cases, and two active cases in the central region out of 11 total cases, with one death and eight recoveries.

There have been 288 recoveries to date in the province, unchanged from the previous day.

Health officials said 139 cases in the province are travel-related, with 149 due to contacts or mass gatherings. Another 35 have no known exposures and 42 remain under investigation.

Premier Scott Moe and the province’s chief medical health officer, Dr. Saqib Shahab, will be updating the coronavirus situation at 2:30 p.m. CT

Global News will live stream the press conference.

More to come.

