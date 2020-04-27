Harrowsmith man faces arson charges following apartment fire

A local man is facing arson charges following an apartment fire in Harrowsmith over the weekend.
South Frontenac firefighters, OPP and Frontenac paramedics responded to a fire at a building at 4929 Road 38 in Harrowsmith Saturday evening.
OPP say the fire was extinguished before emergency crews responded.
No one was injured and there was only minor damage done to a bedroom in one of the apartments.
Nevertheless, OPP believe the fire was started intentionally.
Michell Rattray, 32, of Harrowsmith was charged with arson, mischief endangering life, mischief to property under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.
