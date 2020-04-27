Harrowsmith man faces arson charges following apartment fire

Send this page to someone via email

A local man is facing arson charges following an apartment fire in Harrowsmith over the weekend.

South Frontenac firefighters, OPP and Frontenac paramedics responded to a fire at a building at 4929 Road 38 in Harrowsmith Saturday evening.

OPP say the fire was extinguished before emergency crews responded.

READ MORE: Man charged with arson following fire at Belleville thrift store

No one was injured and there was only minor damage done to a bedroom in one of the apartments.

Nevertheless, OPP believe the fire was started intentionally.

Michell Rattray, 32, of Harrowsmith was charged with arson, mischief endangering life, mischief to property under $5,000, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and three counts of failing to comply with a probation order.

Story continues below advertisement