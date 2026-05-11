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Crime

Brockville police seek video footage in triple homicide investigation

By Rachel Morgan Global News
Posted May 11, 2026 12:24 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Teen charged with triple murder in intimate partner violence case in Brockville'
Teen charged with triple murder in intimate partner violence case in Brockville
WATCH: Teen charged with triple murder in intimate partner violence case in Brockville.
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Brockville police are asking the public to share security or dashcam video from last Wednesday and Thursday as an investigation continues into the deaths of a woman and her two teenage daughters.

Officers were called to a residence on Cartier Court in the city’s north end on May 7 at around 11:30 a.m., where they located three deceased people. The victims were later identified as a 49-year-old woman and her daughters, aged 15 and 17.

Police said they received “additional information” that led them to an address on the outskirts of Brockville, where a 17-year-old male suspect was arrested around 2 p.m. He has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder and one count of assault of a police officer.

Insp. Darryl Boyd told reporters Friday afternoon that the accused was in a relationship with one of the daughters and called it a case of intimate partner violence.

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Officers said the incident was not random and that the investigation is “large, complex and ongoing.”

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In an update on Monday, police put out an appeal to residents, business owners and property managers to review available camera footage for the time period spanning from May 6 at 10 p.m. until May 7 at 2 p.m.

The area of interest includes the Loyalist Park neighbourhood and the area of Centennial Road and County Road 29.

Brockville Police area of interest View image in full screen
Brockville police are asking for residents and businesses in the area to review surveillance footage in an ongoing investigation into the death of a woman and her two daughters. Brockville Police Service

“Footage that may appear insignificant, or captured outside the identified area, may still be of investigative value,” police said.

Police have also released the description of a “subject” person that may be relevant to the ongoing investigation. The person is described as approximately six feet tall and 280 pounds with brown hair. Police said the subject may be wearing dark clothing.

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Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to contact police or submit a tip to Crime Stoppers.

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