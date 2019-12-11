Menu

Crime

Man charged with arson following fire at Belleville thrift store

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted December 11, 2019 1:28 pm
Belleville police have arrested and charged a man after a trailer fire behind the Value Village on Bell Boulevard in October.
Belleville police have arrested and charged a man after a trailer fire behind the Value Village on Bell Boulevard in October. Google Street View

A man has been arrested after a fire outside a Belleville Value Village.

Belleville police were called to the second-hand store on Oct. 14 to respond to a trailer on fire behind the store.

READ MORE: Police investigating possible arson behind Belleville business

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames and Belleville police deemed the fire suspicious.

Following over a month of investigation, local police arrested 37-year-old Justin Nadon of Belleville on Dec. 5.

Nadon was charged with arson and one count of mischief over $5,000.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.

