Man charged with arson following fire at Belleville thrift store

A man has been arrested after a fire outside a Belleville Value Village.

Belleville police were called to the second-hand store on Oct. 14 to respond to a trailer on fire behind the store.

The trailer was fully engulfed in flames and Belleville police deemed the fire suspicious.

Following over a month of investigation, local police arrested 37-year-old Justin Nadon of Belleville on Dec. 5.

Nadon was charged with arson and one count of mischief over $5,000.

He is set to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.

