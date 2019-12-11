Man charged with arson following fire at Belleville thrift store

A man has been arrested after a fire outside a Belleville Value Village.
Belleville police were called to the second-hand store on Oct. 14 to respond to a trailer on fire behind the store.
The trailer was fully engulfed in flames and Belleville police deemed the fire suspicious.
Following over a month of investigation, local police arrested 37-year-old Justin Nadon of Belleville on Dec. 5.
Nadon was charged with arson and one count of mischief over $5,000.
He is set to appear in court on Jan. 9, 2020.
