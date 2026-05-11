Former Winnipeg hockey coach gets 6 years in prison for sex assault of player

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A former Winnipeg hockey coach who admitted to sexually assaulting a teen player has been sentenced to six years in prison.

Madison Biluk was accused of having an inappropriate sexual relationship with the girl between 2019 and 2021.

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Biluk initially faced 15 charges and pleaded guilty to luring and sexual assault.

She was in her 20s at the time of the offences, which started when the victim was 15.

Provincial court Judge Jerilee Ryle says Biluk used her authority and influence to groom the player.

The judge says Biluk caused emotional and psychological harm and that the ripple effects continue.