Organizations team up to offer free grocery service to West Island residents amid COVID-19 pandemic

Before the doors open to the public at Metro Plus in Beaconsfield, dozens of volunteers are combing the aisles.

They’re busy stocking up on groceries for those who can’t do it themselves during the coronavirus pandemic.

“I’m healthy, I’m able to go out. So I want the people who can’t get out, or those who are more vulnerable, to stay home,” said volunteer Meaghan Walsh.

It’s all part of a community food program created by TrashTalk Montreal, an organization committed to cleaning up waste.

Its founder says when the pandemic struck and the group’s members heard grocery stores couldn’t keep up with online orders, they shifted their mission.

“Given that the COVID-19 crisis happened so swiftly, for a volunteer organization, there’s nothing more important than to help,” said TrashTalk founder Lucas Hygate.

To further its reach, TrashTalk teamed up with Hear-Québec, another non-profit volunteer organization.

Together, they offer a free grocery service for seniors, single moms, essential workers, people with disabilities and those who are vulnerable.

People can place their order by phone or online and should receive it in about 48 hours.

“I think that’s what we’re all trying to do — just find ways, creative ways, how we can support and help in any way possible,” said Hear-Québec executive director Heidi Wager.

With around 50 volunteers and over 200 customers, the non-profits say they’re trying to reach every West Island resident they can. But the goal is that other organizations like theirs will team up to offer the service in their community.

Clients like John Atkin and Jeannie Allen say they are so satisfied with the service they hope it’ll extend beyond the pandemic.

Beaconsfield residents John Atkin and Jeannie Allen. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

“There were no rotten tomatoes — they were all the nice ones,” said Atkin.

“In fact, they picked out the food much better than I would,” added Allen.