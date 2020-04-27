Public asked to help find 20-year-old missing Vernon woman

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

Elizabeth Steinbrenner, 20, was last seen on Saturday around 9 p.m. in Vernon.

Police said they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but so far have been unable to locate her, and are concerned for her well-being.

Steinbrenner is described as:

Caucasian female

20 years old

5’4 tall

140 pounds

Light brown long straight hair

Hazel eyes

Anyone with any information on Steinbrenner’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.