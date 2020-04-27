Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
News

Public asked to help find 20-year-old missing Vernon woman

By Klaudia Van Emmerik Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 1:54 pm
Vernon resident Elizabeth Steinbrenner, 20, hasn't been seen since the night of April 25, 2020. .
Vernon resident Elizabeth Steinbrenner, 20, hasn't been seen since the night of April 25, 2020. . RCMP

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.

READ MORE: 2 police officers injured, blood-covered suspect arrested, say Vernon RCMP

Elizabeth Steinbrenner, 20, was last seen on Saturday around 9 p.m. in Vernon.

Story continues below advertisement

Police said they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but so far have been unable to locate her, and are concerned for her well-being.

Steinbrenner is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 20 years old
  • 5’4 tall
  • 140 pounds
  • Light brown long straight hair
  • Hazel eyes

READ MORE: Vernon RCMP warn of growing theft trend targeting community mailboxes

Anyone with any information on Steinbrenner’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Missing Personsvernon rcmpElizabeth SteinbrennerLooking for missing woman in VernonVernon missing woman
Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.