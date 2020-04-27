Public asked to help find 20-year-old missing Vernon woman

RCMP in the North Okanagan are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman.
Elizabeth Steinbrenner, 20, was last seen on Saturday around 9 p.m. in Vernon.
Police said they have followed up on several leads and possible sightings, but so far have been unable to locate her, and are concerned for her well-being.
Steinbrenner is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 20 years old
- 5’4 tall
- 140 pounds
- Light brown long straight hair
- Hazel eyes
Anyone with any information on Steinbrenner’s whereabouts is urged to contact their local police department.
