Crime

2 police officers injured, blood-covered suspect arrested, say Vernon RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 12:35 pm
Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a man allegedly assaulting people in their vehicles. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man covered in blood. During his arrest, two officers sustained what police called minor injuries.
Police say they received multiple 911 calls of a man allegedly assaulting people in their vehicles. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man covered in blood. During his arrest, two officers sustained what police called minor injuries. Global News files

Two officers sustained minor injuries and a man was arrested during a Friday night disturbance, say Vernon North Okanagan RCMP.

According to police, multiple 911 calls came in at approximately 9 p.m., of a man allegedly assaulting people in their vehicles.

Police say numerous officers responded to the 4200-block of 32nd Street in Vernon and found the suspect covered in blood.

“As police attempted to take the suspect into custody, the suspect resisted arrest and assaulted a police officer,” police said in a press release.

“Multiple front-line officers were required to gain control of the suspect and two police officers were injured during the arrest.”

Police say the suspect was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries, and remains in custody, while the two officers were treated by medical staff for minor injuries.

Cpl. Tania Finn said there were many people at the scene, and that police are in the early stages of interviewing witnesses and victims.

Finn added that potential witnesses or victims may have left the scene prior to police arriving.

If you have any information regarding this incident, you are asked to contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at 250-545-7171 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeRCMPPoliceOkanaganAssaultNorth Okanaganvernon rcmpvernon north okanagan rcmp
