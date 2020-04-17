Person found dead during Toronto condo fire while police at building for assault call

Send this page to someone via email

A person has been found dead by crews responding to a fire at a downtown Toronto condo unit.

Toronto police and paramedics were first called to the 22-storey building on Victoria Street, southeast of Yonge Street and Dundas Street East, at around 8:20 p.m. on Friday.

A police spokesperson told Global News officers were called to the building with reports of an assault in progress.

Fire #GO739729

Victoria St/Shuter St

– fire in the building

– building is being evacuated

– immediate area is closed off

– police are on scene

– avoid area ^js — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) April 18, 2020

Toronto Fire Services (TFS) was called to the building about an hour later.

A spokesperson for the department said police advised firefighters there was a person on the 12th floor, adding there were reports of smoke and flames on the balcony.

The TFS spokesperson said firefighters were delayed in responding due to “police activity,” but didn’t have details on why they were delayed.

After firefighters arrived, the spokesperson said there was heavy smoke inside the condo unit and there was a fire on the balcony. They said a person was found inside the unit by firefighters and brought to paramedics.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedics told Global News the patient died at the scene.

The fire was extinguished after 9:45 p.m.

The police spokesperson said they couldn’t comment on the “police activity” that resulted in delays for firefighters. They wouldn’t confirm if the fire and the assault call were connected.

— With files from Alanna Rizza

