RCMP respond to call at a Vernon motel

RCMP were called to the Okanagan Royal Park Inn near Polson Park in Vernon around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.
They were responding to a call that someone was causing a disturbance, and may have a firearm.
Numerous officers responded, and one person was arrested without incident.
A subsequent search did not locate any firearm, and the individual was released without charge.
