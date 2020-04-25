RCMP respond to call at a Vernon motel

Send this page to someone via email

RCMP were called to the Okanagan Royal Park Inn near Polson Park in Vernon around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They were responding to a call that someone was causing a disturbance, and may have a firearm.

Numerous officers responded, and one person was arrested without incident.

A subsequent search did not locate any firearm, and the individual was released without charge.

