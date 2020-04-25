Menu

Canada

RCMP respond to call at a Vernon motel

By Kimberly Davidson Global News
Posted April 25, 2020 12:06 am
.
. Jeff Martin/Global News

RCMP were called to the Okanagan Royal Park Inn near Polson Park in Vernon around 3:30 p.m. on Friday.

They were responding to a call that someone was causing a disturbance, and may have a firearm.

Numerous officers responded, and one person was arrested without incident.

A subsequent search did not locate any firearm, and the individual was released without charge.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPOkanaganVernonOkanagan Royal Park Inn
