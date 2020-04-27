Menu

Crime

Police in Lindsay issue alert after responding to ‘cluster’ of suspected overdoses

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted April 27, 2020 12:22 pm
health care pills medication opioid pain killer
Police in Lindsay are issuing a warning after five overdoses since 5 p.m. on Sunday. AP file photo

Police in Lindsay are issuing a warning after responding to five overdoses in less than a day.

At noon Monday, the City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service said that since 5 p.m. Sunday, officers have responded to five reports of adults who had overdosed on controlled substances.

READ MORE: Officers administer naloxone to overdose victim for first time, City of Kawartha Lakes police say

“According to the victims involved, four incidents involved opioid related drugs, while the fifth may have involved crack cocaine,” stated Sgt. Dave Murtha.

Murtha tells Global News Peterborough none of the overdoses were fatal.

Police are requesting that their community partners and service providers advise their patients and clients of the “cluster” of overdoses.

“Please also encourage patients and clients to access a free naloxone kit, and to not use drugs alone,” stated Murtha.

Murtha advises to call 911 if you see an overdose. Under the national Good Samaritan Drug Overdose Act, if an individual seeks medical help or helps someone else who has overdosed, neither will be charged for possessing or using drugs.

No quick fix for the opioid crisis in City of Kawartha Lakes
City of Kawartha LakesOverdoseOpioidlindsayDrug OverdoseOverdosesKawartha Lakes Police Service
